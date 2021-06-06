Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 16:30 on Sunday June 6th, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a report of a bbq fire on Victor Street.

Responding crews reported a large volume of black smoke in the area prior to their arrival on scene. A second alarm was immediately initiated to bring additional resources to the scene.

The first arriving TBFR units on scene encountered a large volume of smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. The fire spread quickly from its origin to the rear portion of the home and through the roof. High wind conditions in the area had a major impact on fire spread.

Immediately after TBFR arrival, it was clear that all occupants had self evacuated safely from the structure.

Multiple attack lines were stretched and an aggressive exterior attack was conducted. These actions were successful in the extinguishment of a deep seated structure fire.

The structure suffered extensive damage to both the interior and exterior. TBFR responded to this fire with 6 Pumpers, 1 Aerial Ladder and 1 Command vehicle.

As well, the Inspection Division attended this address, the fire is currently under investigation

You are reminded to never leave cooking appliances unattended, this applies to both indoor and outdoor appliances.