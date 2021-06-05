36 New Fires – 53 Active Fires

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Therewere 36 new fires discovered in the northwest region by the early evening of June 5. Lightning activity, combined with high to extreme wildland fire hazard conditions across the southern half of the region has resulted in a large number of new fire starts in nearly all sectors.

Fire Locations

Fort Frances 10 (0.4 hectares, not under control) and Fort Frances 11 (0.4 hectares, under control) are located near Turtle River/White Otter Lake Provincial Park, approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Atikokan. Thunder Bay 16 is located north of North Whalen Lake, approximately 48 kilometres southwest of Armstrong. The 0.3 hectare fire is being observed. Red Lake 24 is located near Leonard Lake, approximately 74 kilometres northeast of Red Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out. Dryden 25 is located near Asinn Lake, approximately 7.5 kilometres northeast of Ignace. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 12 is located near the north shore of Clearwater West Lake, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Atikokan. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 26 is located near Ross Lake, approximately 45 kilometres northwest of Dryden. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 17 (0.1 hectares, under control) and Thunder Bay 18 (0.1 hectares – OUT) are located north of the Kopka River, approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Armstrong. Kenora 38 is located near Ross Lake, approximately 99 kilometres northeast of Kenora. The 3.0 hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 12 is located near Bawden Lake, approximately 26 kilometres southeast of Sioux Lookout. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 27 is located near Young Lake, approximately 57 kilometres north of Ignace. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out. Thunder Bay 19 is located south of Saganagons Lake, approximately 127 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. The 0.8 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 20 (0.1 hectares) and Thunder Bay 21 (0.1 hectares) are located north of Myles Lake, approximately 185 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. Both fires are not under control. Fort Frances 13 (0.1 hectares) and Fort Frances 14 (0.1 hectares) are located west of Eltrut Lake, approximately 66 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances. Red Lake 25 is located near Wine Lake, approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Ear Falls. The 0.5 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 26 is located near Nine Lake, approximately 47 kilometres east of Ear Falls. The 0.5 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 22 is located near the western shore of Lake Nipigon, approximately 144 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. The 0.5 hectare fire is being held. Fort Frances 15 is located near Five Mile Lake, approximately 95 kilometres east of Fort Frances. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 16 is located south of Wild Potato Lake, approximately 6 kilometres southwest of Seine River Village. The 8.3 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 17 is located near Hwy 11, approximately 39 kilometres east of Fort Frances. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 28 is located west of Wapageisi Lake, approximately 56 kilometres south of Dryden. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 23 (0.2 hectares) and Thunder Bay 24 (0.1 hectares) are located near Northern Lights Lake and the U.S. border, approximately 112 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. Both fires are not under control. Sioux Lookout 13 is located near Bent Lake, approximately 60 kilometres east of Sioux Lookout. The 2 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 27 is located at Pikangikum First Nation. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control. Thunder Bay 25 is located near Saganaga Lake, approximately 109 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 28 is located near the Manitoba provincial boundary in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, approximately 95 kilometres west of Red Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is being observed. Thunder Bay 26 is located near the Kopka River, approximately 41 kilometres southwest of Armstrong. The 1 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 29 is located near Ross Lake, approximately 42 kilometres northwest of Dryden. The 0.3 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 18 is located near the eastern shore of Rainy Lake, approximately 6 kilometres southwest of Northwest Bay. The 1 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 27 is located north of Obanga Lake, approximately 37 kilometres southwest of Armstrong. Red Lake 29 is located south of Uchi Lake, approximately 79 kilometres east of Red Lake. The four hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 30 is located near the north shore of Feist Lake, approximately 33 kilometres west of Vermilion Bay. Dryden 31 is located on an island on Sesganaga Lake, approximately 121 kilometre northeast of Ignace. The 15 hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 28 is located near Loon Lake, approximately 33 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

Seven additional fires were discovered in the evening hours of June 4, following the last update. These fires are included among 23 confirmed new starts on Friday. Sioux Lookout 11 was located east of Kejick Bay, approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Sioux Lookout. The 0.1 hectare fire was called out. Red Lake 23 is located north of Ranger Lake, approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Balmertown. The 0.2 hectare fire is under control. Fort Frances 9 was located near the Sabaskong River, approximately 1 kilometer from Nestor Falls. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out. Kenora 36 is located on an island on Lake of the Woods, approximately 6 kilometres northwest of Nestor Falls. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control. Thunder Bay 15 is located adjacent to Hwy. 17, approximately 3 kilometres northwest of Raith. The 0.3 hectare fire is under control. Kenora 37 was located near Lake of the Woods, approximately 9 kilometres northwest of Nestor Falls. The fire has been called out.

At the time of this update there were 53 active fires in the region. Thirty-three fires are not under control, three fires are being held, 13 fires are under control and four fires are being observed. A total of 13 fires were called out today.

The fire hazard is high in the southwest of the region including most of Kenora, Red Lake, Fort Frances and Dryden sectors. A moderate to low fire hazard prevails in Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal.

When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.