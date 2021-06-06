Thunder Bay – Weather – For Sunday, June 6th, there remains a heat warning in effect for the majority of Western Ontario.

Heat Warning

Kenora – Grassy Narrows Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River Seine River Village – Mine Centre Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake Sioux Lookout



Talk for Healing is a culturally grounded, fully confidential helpline for Indigenous women available in 14 languages all across Ontario. 1 855 554 HEAL

Something to consider today is that many Indigenous people are still struggling with the discovery of the bodies of the 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

That discovery has led to many people being triggered. Their anger and frustration and memories have been brought right to the surface.

Coupled with the heat, in lots of cases tempers are shorter than usual.

Try to be caring and loving and try to be understanding. it is really difficult for many people right now.

Try hard today to be a better person than you were yesterday.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 13 headed to a daytime high of 32 under a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Skies will be clearing later this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. The Humidex will make it feel like 37. The UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies early this evening and then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 18 headed to a daytime high of 31 with the Humidex making it feel like 36.

Showers will be ending this morning then skies will be a a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clearing skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 14.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning in Sachigo Lake. Rain showers will be beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts of 5 mm are forecast. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High for the day will be 26 with the Humidex making it feel more like 29. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight the weather service is calling for showers at times heavy with thunderstorms ending after midnight followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Local amounts of 15 to 25 mm are likely. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 late this evening. Low overnight will be 13.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

For Kenora, expect showers with thunderstorms ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High for Sunday will be 28. Humidex will make it feel more like 35. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.