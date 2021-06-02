Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 5:30 PM, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) answered the call for a reported structural fire on Peter Street. The fist arriving unit reported a fully involved garage at the rear of the house and the response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm

Platoon Chief Philip Dzuba reports that fire crews attacked the fire with multiple attack lines to prevent any damage to any adjoining structures.

The fire was quickly brought under control limiting damage to the originally involved structure.

There were no civilian or fire fighter injuries as a result of this fire. The structure sustained heavy damage and a collapsed roof.

The fire is currently under investigation by TBFR to determine the cause of the incident.

A total of 6 Pumpers, and a Command unit responded to the scene.