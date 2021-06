Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases is 52.

There are 13 cases of Variants of Concern included in today’s report.

Causes of Cases

2 Close contact

1 No known exposure

1 Pending

Locations of Cases

2 Thunder Bay and surrounding areas

2 First Nation communities