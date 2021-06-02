On January 1, 2020, Thunder Bay Public Library celebrated 50 years of dedicated library service to our community by permanently ending the practice of charging late fees!

We believe that each and every member of our community should be able to use the Library freely and fully, with dignity and without fear of overdue fines, regardless of financial status. We understand that sometimes life gets in the way and we don’t want overdue fines to keep members of our community from using all the great Library resources available to individuals and families.

And now, effective June 1, 2021, TBPL has taken the additional step of wiping all library records clear of late fees and charges. We invite all current and former library users to enjoy this fresh start at your library! And, of course, we encourage those who have never had a library card to sign up today!

A library card can be used to borrow and access all sorts of wonderful things – books, DVDs, graphic novels, and a staggering array of eBooks, streaming movies and TV shows, digital magazines, audio and eAudiobooks and so much more. We are currently offering curbside pick up of all items that are placed on hold and 24/7 service on our website at www.tbpl.ca/digitallibrary For full details on current services levels, please give us a call at the number below, or visit us online at www.tbpl.ca/faq

Library members still need to return items as soon as they can so that they are available for others. Library collections are a shared community resource. If Library items are not returned within 50 days of the due date or are lost or damaged, replacement charges for the items will still apply.

We’re here to help. Feel free to call or email so we can help you get back to using your Library! Call us at 345-8275 from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm or email us your details at comments@tbpl.ca and we’ll renew your library card or issue you a new digital card.