Thunder Bay – Weather – Summer weather is in the forecast for most of the region. That gives you a great opportunity to get outside, take a walk, take a bike ride, or just enjoy sitting under a tree.



More than ever before the importance of treating each other with kindness and respect really matters. None of this, the COVID-19 Pandemic, or the recent news is making it easy.

Take the time today to make plans. Plan for your future, and for your future success. If you start that process today, you will be better by a little bit tomorrow.

You can do this. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

There is also Heat Warnings and Advisories in effect across Manitoba. That heat is headed eastward and should be into Western Ontario by the end of the day.

Heat Warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Hot temperatures to reach Manitoba Thursday and last into the weekend.

A ridge of high pressure will bring with it daytime high temperatures in the low to mid thirties and overnight low temperatures in the mid to high teens.

Although the hottest air is expected to move off Saturday, temperatures still remain above normal into early next week.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is +6 to start the day on the way to a high of 24 under mainly sunny skies this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is +13 to start the morning headed to a high of +26 in Sioux Lookout. Skies are a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening, and after midnight. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Sachigo Lake Weather

For our friends in Sachigo Lake, it is +6 with rain showers to start your morning. There will be increasing cloudiness near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 22.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of drizzle near midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be west 20 km/h becoming north 20 after midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 15 on the way to a high of 26 for Kenora. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and again late this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 16.