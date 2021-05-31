Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Public Library has issued this statement on the Kamloops 215:

“TBPL is deeply saddened by the discovery of the remains of 215 innocent children on the former site of a residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Our thoughts and condolences are with all Indigenous people at this time.

“The residential school era is a dark chapter in Canada’s history, with Indigenous families and communities continuing to experience multi-generational trauma as a result of this genocidal system. It is a reminder that settler colonialism was not just an historical event but an ongoing reality in Canada.

“This discovery hits close to home for many Indigenous people across the country and here in Thunder Bay who lost family and community members to the residential school system. TBPL management and staff will be visiting the sacred fire on the site of the former residential school to pay our respects.

“We will continue to strengthen relationships with Indigenous partners to support healing and make decolonization real by advancing initiatives that will make a meaningful and sustainable difference to the lives of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay.

“TBPL’s Relationship Building and Reconciliation Action Plan, developed and informed by our Community Hub Librarian – Indigenous Relationships, Robyn Medicine, and the Indigenous Advisory Council, will continue to guide our actions.

With sincere and heartfelt condolences.”