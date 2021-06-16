Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library’s treasurer Joanne Petrisano and guest host Jackie Rogalla are helping to prepare for the first ever art sale being held by the Friends of the Library.

Many years ago, the public library used to loan out artwork with a card and pocket on them, just like all library books were signed out at that time. That art loan policy changed and the art went into storage. Over time, other art was donated to the library and was on display at the branches until there were new buildings, structural changes, and new aesthetics.

Now, there is an opportunity for the public to participate in an art sale that includes some of those art pieces along with non-fiction and fiction art books. All proceeds from this OFF THE WALL ART SALE go directly to support the Thunder Bay Public Library.

The sale will take place in an outdoor garden area located at 408 Wardrope Avenue

from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24. The rain date is Sunday, July 25. Admission is free.

The Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library is a non-profit association of public service minded volunteers who are dedicated to promoting and supporting library service in Thunder Bay.