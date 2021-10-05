Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Public Library is currently dealing with the fallout of several serious incidents of vandalism at the Mary J.L. Black Library, located on Edward Street.

TBPL in a media release says, “In the past month or so, there have been three trees damaged beyond saving; numerous windows shattered; a break in to the storage shed; two small fires close to the Library; graffiti; plus broken glass and ongoing littering. Staff and customers are also being harassed by groups of people in the area banging on the windows, yelling, fighting and cursing.”

“We are issuing this public service announcement to notify the public of the issues in the area – and to request that the public assist when they are witness to any vandalism or other concerning activity at the site. We encourage neighbours and passersby to call 911 or Crime Stoppers should you have any concerns.

