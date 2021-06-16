Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service has tentatively identified the victim of a recent sudden death investigation.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to the zero-to-100 block of Simpson Street near the Kaministiquia River Heritage Park just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, after a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body in water.

The body of a deceased adult male was located and retrieved. The deceased has tentatively been identified as Thomas KWASNY, 33, of Thunder Bay.

A post-mortem examination is pending and police continue to hold a scene. The public is asked to continue avoiding this area at this time.

Next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.