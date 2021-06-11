Thunder Bay – Statement from the Thunder Bay Public Library:

Thunder Bay Public Library (TBPL) is deeply shocked and saddened by the deliberate act of extreme violence and hate perpetrated against the Afzaal family on Sunday, June 6 in London, Ontario.

The deaths of the four Afzaal family members and the serious injuries sustained by the nine year old son, Fayez, are a tragic reminder that Islamophobia and Xenophobia persist in Canada. We offer our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the victims, and to the Muslim community.

TBPL condemns, in the strongest way possible, this hate crime and the ongoing and repeated acts of violence against Muslim people in Canada.

TBPL Library Board Members

John Pateman, Chief Librarian

Directors – Cherri Braye, Stephen Hurrell, Tina Maronese, Angela Meady