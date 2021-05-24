Thunder Bay – TECH – Apple has released updates for the operating systems for Mac computers, iPhones, and iPads.

The latest update. macOS 11.4 became available to the public on May 2, 2021.

The updated iOS for High Sierra offers support for several AMD GPUs as well as support for paid subscriptions in the Podcasts app, along with bug fixes for Safari, and Preview.

macOS 11.4 is available now for all users and should be showing up in System Preferences > Software Update soon if it’s not already.

Apple has also released updates for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

The macOS 11.4 is a more minor update but the release does bring a handful of changes.

One of the main new features in macOS 11.4 is expanded GPU support for cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT, and 6900XT).

It also includes support for paid subscriptions in Apple Podcasts along with a number of bug fixes:

Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions

Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators

This release also fixes the following issues: