Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The fire hazard in the Northwest district has dropped. There are no new fires reported for Monday, May 24, 2021.

There are currently 12 active fires in the district.

Forest fire emergency restrictions to be lifted near Kenora 27

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising the public that the forest fire Implementation Order that was put in place due to extreme fire activity from the Kenora 27 fire, is no longer in effect as of May 25, 2021 at 12:01 am Central Standard Time. All restrictions related to the travel, use and access of the previously identified areas within the Kenora 27 area have been lifted.

The public is reminded that Kenora fire 27 is an active fire with ongoing fire suppression. Please be mindful of crews working the fires and near roadways.

The interior of a forest fire is dangerous and the public should not enter this area. Trees with weakened root systems could fall over and cause injury. There will be visible smoke in the interior of this fire for some time. This is the normal process for extinguishing a forest fire.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time.

Forest fire emergency restrictions have been lifted near Willard Lake – Kenora District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising the public that the forest fire Implementation Order that was put in place due to extreme fire activity in the Willard Lake area from the Kenora 25 and Kenora 30 fires, are no longer in effect as of May 24, 2021 at 6:00am Central Standard Time. All restrictions related to the travel, use and access of the previously identified areas within the Willard Lake area are lifted.

The public is reminded that Kenora fires 25 and 30 are active fires with ongoing fire suppression. Please be mindful of crews working the fires and near roadways.

Northwest Region

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 24.

At the time of this update there were 12 active fires in the region. Six fires are not under control, two fires are being held and four fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the region with a few pockets of moderate hazard conditions.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares, not under control), Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares, not under control) 31 crews and eight helicopters are working on both fires to extinguish hotspots. There was minimal fire behaviour on this fire today. Infra-red scanning of the is ongoing to identify targets for crews.

(2,062 hectares, not under control), (1,162 hectares, not under control) Kenora 27 (4,480 hectares, not under control) 10 FireRanger crews are at work extinguishing hotspots on the fire’s perimeter and establishing campsites and helipads. Fire behaviour continues to be low.

(4,480 hectares, not under control)

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely.

A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.