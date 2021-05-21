“The Last Supper”

Supercarrooms and Bradley Theodore a contemporary celebrity artist that has transformed the world of art with his vibrant and exciting interpretation of classic portraits have teamed up to produce the world’s first edible art.

Thursday May 27th at 7:00 p.m. prompt

Location: The prestigious Rolls Royce showroom at Holman Motorcars

Address : 900 E Sunrise Blvd Fort Lauderdale Florida. 33304

This experience like no other is the interpretation of the supercar chef Juan Escalona and Bradley Theodore together creating an unforgettable culinary experience where each course of a five course Michelin style dining experience will be hand-painted by Bradley Theodore.

In a statement with Bradley Theodore he explained that art must also be consumed rather than just admired. This is obviously the first of its kind and a revolution in the art and culinary worlds.

“Not content of owning a Bradley Theodore art masterpiece you can now digest it and it being part of your anatomy” a spokesperson from Supercarrooms explained.

“We are incredibly lucky to be working with such an amazing artist Bradley Theodore pushing the boundaries of art Art and food”. Elo founder of supercarrooms elaborated. Only open to 36 lucky diners this experience will be on sold out so better book your seat at this extraordinary art/culinary event.

For more information and to reserve your seat please contact info@Supercarroom.miami