Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Patty Hajdu, the Federal Minister of Health, and Thunder Bay-Superior North MP joins NetNewsLedger to talk about the recent announcements on transportation at the Thunder Bay Airport and Alstom Plant.

We also discuss the importance of taking care of your mental health and continued efforts to simply be kind to one another.

The Minister says that efforts to open the border will be getting serious efforts over coming weeks.

As well the Minister reminds people to focus on taking a little extra effort to be kind to each other.