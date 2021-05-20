KENORA – Ontario has released its Roadmap to Reopen, a three-step plan to safely and cautiously reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures,” states Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford. “We will remain in each step for at least 21 days to evaluate any impacts on public health and health system indicators. If at the end of the 21 days, the vaccination thresholds have been met and public health and health system indicators remain positive, the province will move to the next step”.

“Due to Ontarians continued dedication and adherence to the public health guidelines we are seeing positive projections and will be moving to open outdoor recreation as of this Saturday, raising the limit of outdoor gatherings to 5 people,” adds Rickford. “This is a positive step in the right direction and our Road to Reopening plan will give people and businesses some more certainty on when we can expect more restrictions to lift.”

Step One of the roadmap is expected to begin the the week of June 14, 2021 based on current trends in key health indicators.

Sharing a little positive news, the Minister says, “Also effective May 22, at 12:01 a.m., we will safely reopen outdoor recreational amenities such as golf courses, tennis courts, skateboarding parks and sports fields, with restrictions in place”.

“Folks, brighter days are ahead – and this Roadmap represents a path out of the pandemic and will encourage Ontarians to get vaccinated and to continue following public health advice,” concludes Rickford.