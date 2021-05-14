Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to Friday, or does it really matter if it is Friday or not under a Stay-at-Home Order during Ontario’s provincial lockdown?

Across Northern Ontario and Western Ontario our COVID-19 numbers are quite low. The speedy actions of people to follow along the rules is helping that happen.

None of this is easy! Almost everyone is feeling the stress of the lockdown. With the extension of the stay-at-home order to June 2, 2021, we are going to have to keep it up.

Trying to survive? How about trying to thrive? Learn new things, try new things? Remember at the start of the pandemic when people were sharing their baking, trying to make home-made bread and other basics?

Our world may be far more digital right now, but honestly, take advantage of it. Learn something new! Maybe instead of playing video games, learn to program. Instead of binging on Netflix, learn to shoot and edit video?

Remember, “You’re Beautiful”. You can do anything you set your mind to. It might take some courage, but its in you.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 6 this morning to start the day. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h late this morning then becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High for Friday will be 19. The UV index is 6 or high.

Tonight, we are calling for partly cloudy skies with 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Skies will clear overnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 6.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 11 in Sioux Lookout this morning. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High of 19 is predicted for today. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. The risk of thunderstorms is continued for early this evening. We are calling for winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light this evening. Low overnight of 7.

Marten Falls Weather

It is 9 in Marten Falls this morning. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h early this afternoon. High of 19.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be northeast at 30 km/h becoming light overnight. Low overnight of 1.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 11 in Kenora this morning under a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High for Friday will be 23. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There is a risk of thunderstorms early this evening. Winds will be southeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low overnight 8.