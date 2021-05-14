Ontario Reports 2,362 Cases and 26 Deaths
Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
The current active cases are at 34.
- 1 Close contact
- 1 Travel outside NWO
- 1 No known exposure
- 1 Pending
There are seven cases of the Variants of Concern reported in the district this morning.
Ontario Case Overview
Across Ontario there are 2,362 new COVID-19 cases reported and an 26 additional deaths.
Ontario’s test positivity rate is 6.1 per cent, which is down from 7 per cent in the past week.