Ontario Reports 2,362 Cases and 26 Deaths

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 4 (four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases are at 34.

1 Close contact

1 Travel outside NWO

1 No known exposure

1 Pending

There are seven cases of the Variants of Concern reported in the district this morning.

Ontario Case Overview

Across Ontario there are 2,362 new COVID-19 cases reported and an 26 additional deaths.

Ontario’s test positivity rate is 6.1 per cent, which is down from 7 per cent in the past week.