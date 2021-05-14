Thunder Bay, Ontario – The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association is pleased to host an upcoming webinar on Procurement opportunities and processes in the northwestern Ontario region.

Speakers include Senior Executive VP Carey Kostyk and Senior Director of Indigenous Relations Blaine Collett of Valard Construction, and Business Project Manager Robert Starr of Supercom Industries. The discussion will be moderated by ABPA Director and owner of Superior Strategies Jason Thompson. The presenters will address: