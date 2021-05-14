Thunder Bay, Ontario – The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association is pleased to host an upcoming webinar on Procurement opportunities and processes in the northwestern Ontario region.
Speakers include Senior Executive VP Carey Kostyk and Senior Director of Indigenous Relations Blaine Collett of Valard Construction, and Business Project Manager Robert Starr of Supercom Industries. The discussion will be moderated by ABPA Director and owner of Superior Strategies Jason Thompson. The presenters will address:
- Highlights of current and upcoming projects such as the Wataynikaneyap transmission build
- How businesses can be better prepared for the bidding and qualifying processes
- Challenges and opportunities regarding Indigenous business and community involvement
- Business and employment opportunities in the East-West Tie project
Registration is complimentary for members of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association, and for members of First Nation communities. A registration fee of $25.00 will apply to all other registrations.
EVENT DETAILS:
WHAT: Pathways to Indigenous Prosperity | Procurement Opportunities & Processes WHEN: May 27th, 2021 from 1-2:30PM (EDT)
FEE: Complimentary for Members of the ABPA and First Nation Community Members. $25.00+HST for all other registrations.
REGISTRATION: http://www.abpa.live/p2ip