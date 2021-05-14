Sioux Lookout, ON – As efforts to control the third wave of COVID-19 continue, the Province of Ontario has extended the stay-at-home order issued April 16th until at least June 2nd.

These Provincial measures will have a continued impact on your Municipal services until they are lifted. All Municipal buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The Municipality reminds residents that our doors may be closed, but our staff is still working to ensure minimal disruptions to essential Municipal services. Our phone lines are being monitored and we continue our efforts to return calls within two business days.

Currently, these Municipal facilities remain CLOSED to the public:

The Municipal Office

The Recreation Centre and Gymnasium – except for vaccination clinics

The Public Works Garage

The Fire Hall

The Airport Administration Building

These Municipal facilities will remain OPEN to the public:

The Airport Terminal Building

The Hidden Lake Landfill Site

The Biidaaban and Sioux Mountain Children’s Centres

All outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields, and public picnic areas are closed, including:

Baseball diamonds

Soccer fields

Golf courses

Tennis courts

Basketball courts

Bike and skate parks

Bocce Courts

There have been recent reports of people violating these Provincial restrictions by using Municipal outdoor facilities, and some vandalism has also occurred. Additional security cameras have been installed around Municipal properties.

Remember that outdoor events and gatherings are prohibited by the Provincial Order unless everyone is from the same household, with the exception of one other person who lives alone or is a caregiver for a member of the household.

In a release, Sioux Lookout says, “COVID-19 isn’t a ‘Southern Ontario problem. The coronavirus is right here in the Hub of the North. Your continued patience and support is appreciated as we work to protect the health and safety the community”.