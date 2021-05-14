Thunder Bay – Mayor Bill Mauro is continuing his efforts to get the Ontario Government to put in place a regional re-opening strategy.

In a statement issued this morning, the Mayor says, “The Province has remained steadfast in its position on outdoor activities. They have now extended the “Stay at Home Order” beyond the original May 20th date until June 2nd, with no certainty whether we will be allowed to re-open at that point. In addition, the Province has not provided any details on how a re-opening will take place, and whether the previous colour code system will be reinstated”.

“If the numbers we are seeing in Thunder Bay and District existed in Toronto and hotspots around the Province, I believe the entire Province would be open right now. Under these circumstances I believe a regional approach is certainly justified”, adds Mayor Bill Mauro.

For more than a year, the people and businesses of Thunder Bay have done what has been asked of them. A regional re-opening would provide much needed emotional and financial relief from Covid-19 restrictions with an opportunity to reinstate restrictions if it became necessary.

On April 19th, Mayor Mauro brought forward a resolution that was approved by Council asking the Province to re-consider the restrictions they had imposed on outdoor recreational activities.

“Ontario is one of a few, if not the only, jurisdictions in North America, to prohibit outdoor activities like golf and tennis and we are clearly not the only jurisdiction with the variants of concern in their community. People will not be driving or flying to Thunder Bay from Southern Ontario to use our recreational facilities,” concludes Mayor Mauro.