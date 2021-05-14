10 to 15 percent of middle-aged men can be affected by chronic prostatitis / chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP / CPPS), which is associated with non-infectious inflammation of their prostate, and the only safe treatment for CP / CPPS is Dr Allen’s Device.

Chronic pelvic pain and urinary symptoms in men with chronic prostatitis were so disgusting that 5 years ago they were offered various prostate surgeries. However, the operations worsened the health of men, leaving them with sexual and erectile dysfunction, depression and aggression. Therefore, today operations for patients with chronic prostatitis are prohibited.

However, researchers are now testing shockwave therapy for the treatment of chronic prostatitis and pelvic pain. People should be aware that shockwave, despite its mild name – therapy, is primarily a surgical procedure with a number of side effects and complications.

The only safe treatment for CP / CPPS is Dr Allen’s Device, which has been proven to be effective in this chronic condition. 11 years of successful follow-up and reliable medical data from controlled clinical trials clearly indicate the need for this device as a first-line treatment for chronic prostatitis.

Standard treatment of chronic pelvic pain can cause new health problems.

Men need to be careful when visiting doctors, since hospitals or clinics pose an unwanted danger to them, since there are many other patients suffering from coronavirus. In addition, medications, and surgeries do not treat the affected prostate itself and often cause new health problems.

1. Prostate massage can damage the delicate tissue of the prostate, causing bleeding around the prostate, the formation of prostate calculi, acute epididymitis, etc.

2. Antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs may cause allergies, suppress the immune system, cardiovascular, liver and kidney diseases.

3. Alpha blockers for men with chronic prostatitis can cause retrograde ejaculation, simple semen loss, depression, testicular pain and erectile dysfunction.

4. 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors may lead to hormonal imbalance. Finasteride and Avodart may cause irreversible side effects: impotence, depression and even diabetes.

5. All surgical interventions on the prostate destroy its tissues, develop complications, causing depression

Thermobalancing therapy reduces chronic pelvic pain safely.

In 2016 the Journal of Clinical Urology published an article: Effect of Thermobalancing therapy on chronic prostatitis and chronic pelvic pain syndrome, where the outcomes of the 2-years clinical trial in 45 men with CP / CPPS demonstrated the high efficacy of Dr Allen’s Device.

Recovery from pelvic pain due to chronic prostatitis using Dr Allen’s Device can be achieved quickly by improving the blood circulation in the prostate tissue. However, relief of other CP / CPPS symptoms may take longer, several weeks and months.