Doctors usually prescribe risky drugs and surgery to men when they are diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) causing anxiety, depression and new health problems. At the same time, Dr Allen’s Device reduces the size of enlarged prostate and relieves BPH symptoms naturally promoting healthy aging.

How can men benefit from the use of Thermobalancing treatment?

Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Devices for Prostate Treatment has proven efficacy and safety in stopping prostate enlargement and reducing lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to BPH.

You can find information of how the therapy works in peer-reviewed article, “Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively”, published by the leading publisher Springer Nature, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40887-020-00035-0. This medical study explains that unique treatment utilises the naturally emitted body heat for reducing the abnormal size of the affected prostate by improving blood circulation to the prostate.

What should a man know about prostate enlargement?

Prostate enlargement or BPH is non-cancerous and non-life-threatening condition. Therefore, it must be treated safely in the first place.

The prostate gland surrounds the urethra at the neck of the bladder. As the prostate enlarges, the gland presses against and pinches the urethra. This causes irritating urination problems that require attention and treatment.

He is not the only man who has an enlarged prostate, as it is a very common condition and the risk of developing BPH increases with a man’s age. By age 60, more than half of men have BPH and up to 90 percent of men over 80.

BPH drugs and surgery are risky. They do not treat the affected prostate itself, but try to alleviate the symptoms and in the long run can lead to new health problems.

Thermobalancing treatment eliminates the cause of BPH, stopping prostate enlargement and annoying symptoms.

Dr Allen’s Device can prevent anxiety and depression in men with BPH

Dr Allen’s Device is a class 1 medical device; therefore, it does not require the involvement of a notified body. The device is registered with Medical Healthcare Agency in 2010. So, every man with BPH can use it day and night without worrying, since the device is safe.

Empirical evidence strongly suggest that Dr Allen’s Device helps men with enlarged prostate reduce prostate volume and urination symptoms. A clinical study on Thermobalancing therapy, in which 124 men participated, confirmed the effectiveness of Dr. Allen’s device in men with BPH. Many scientific articles were published in leading medical journals.

The use of Thermobalancing therapy in men with an enlarged prostate can prevent the development of anxiety by reducing LUTS and the need for BPH drugs and surgery. Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Device was patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is compelling evidence that this is a completely new treatment for chronic prostatic diseases, including an enlarged prostate.

Fine Treatment https://finetreatment.com/ is a healthcare company, a manufacturer and distributor of wearable therapeutic Dr Allen’s Devices. Fine Treatment is a UK Department for International Trade (DIT) registered supplier internationally. Moreover, Dr Allen’s Device for Prostate Treatment is the most cost-effective solution as its price is less than $200, while the costs of medication range from $46/month or $552/year for terazosin to $299/month or $3,588/year for silodosin, and the cost of any prostate surgery runs into the thousands of US dollars.