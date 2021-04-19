Thunder Bay – LIVING – Hospice Northwest is holding its first-ever community Zoomathon. The event is a unique way in a pandemic for Hospice to sell tickets to its 50/50 draw as part of this year’s virtual Hike for Hospice.

People are invited to sign into the Zoom meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 and place an order by phone to purchase some of our tickets. If sold out, the winner could receive up to $10,000.

Cherie Kok, the CEO of Hospice Northwest will be the host. She has arranged a line-up of guest who will detail the palliative support care provided by Hospice volunteers as well as the wide range of other Hospice grief programs.

The link to the Zoom event:

Topic: Live Stream – Tele-Sell

Time: Apr 20, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86818330694?pwd=OTdPTDIybkw2ZlBwa0lxZnBsdC9jdz09

Meeting ID: 868 1833 0694

Passcode: 084666