THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Hospice Northwest is seeking culturally diverse, compassionate and caring people with good listening skills to become hospice volunteers.

Hospice Northwest volunteers provide support to individuals and their caregivers as they face the challenges of living with a progressive life limiting illness and/or grief after the loss of a loved one. The ability to speak a second language is an asset.

Hospice Northwest volunteers complete a provincially accredited training program that is delivered through a variety of formats including online training modules and group sessions. These informative classes will instruct the volunteers about the many issues people face at the end of life.

Often Hospice Northwest volunteers form lasting friendships that provide them with personal growth and a very special sense of belonging.

Deadline to be a part of the Volunteer Fall Training is October 20, 2022. For more information on volunteering for Hospice Northwest, please contact Melissa at 626-5572