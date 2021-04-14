Thunder Bay – POLITICS – During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has perhaps been no time in our recent history that the issues with mental health and addictions have been more important.

In Ontario, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Michael Tibollo and his new ministry have been called on for help from across the province.

Many of the issues facing families, communities, and especially Indigenous communities have been shown as critically important.

Minister Tibollo brings a breath of fresh air to the problem.

NetNewsLedger sat down, via Zoom with Michael Tibollo to get more insight into how he sees the issues, and how he works toward helping.