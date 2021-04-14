Tedros Ghebreyesus, Mike Bloomberg, José Luis Castro and Mayors of Chicago and Montevideo to discuss how cities are prioritizing equity in COVID-19

On Thursday, April 15, the Partnership for Healthy Cities will hold an event featuring three global health leaders – Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General; Mike Bloomberg, recently reconfirmed as WHO Global Health Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries; and José Luis Castro, President and CEO of Vital Strategies – and two prominent mayors – Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot and Montevideo’s Carolina Cosse. They will discuss how to support high-risk populations and protect the lives of those most vulnerable to COVID-19 as part of cities’ pandemic response and recovery plans, including steps to ensure equitable vaccine distribution and how these policies can serve as models for governments and regions worldwide.

The Partnership for Healthy Cities is a global network of 70 cities committed to saving lives by preventing noncommunicable diseases and injuries, and, most recently, on mounting an effective COVID-19 response. It is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the World Health Organization and Vital Strategies.

WHEN: Thursday, April 15 from 10:00-11:00 am EDT (1400 GMT/9am Chicago/11am Montevideo)

SPEAKERS:

Moderator:

· Hannah Vaughan Jones, journalist and presenter at CNN International

Opening remarks:

· José Luis Castro, President and CEO, Vital Strategies

· Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization

· Mike Bloomberg, 108th Mayor of New York City; Founder, Bloomberg Philanthropies; WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries

Live Q&A discussion:

· Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago, United States

· Carolina Cosse, Intendant of Montevideo, Uruguay

RSVP: Register here