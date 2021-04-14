Thunder Bay – LIVING – Spring into action against litter with the 25th anniversary of the Spring Up to Clean Up campaign! Every year, thousands of proud Thunder Bay residents take to the streets and greenspaces of their neighbourhoods as part of the city’s spring clean up program.
Register for your FREE clean up kit and get involved as a community member, workplace, or school – check out our website for fun and safe ideas on how to get involved this year!
Just for participating you will be entered for a chance to win great local prize packs. Enter our poster, photo, or data collection contests for even more entries!
Help keep Thunder Bay clean, green, and beautiful! For more information or to register online, visit ecosuperior.org/springuptbay, or call 624-2140.
This community program is funded by the City of Thunder Bay and delivered by EcoSuperior Environmental Programs.