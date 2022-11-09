THUNDER BAY – LIVING – As homes cozy up for the winter months ahead, now is the time to act on radon. EcoSuperior is encouraging Thunder Bay and regional communities to learn more about radon in their homes.

“The only way to know if your home has high levels of radon is to do a long-term test. Every home and the land it is on is unique and therefore requires its own individual testing. Join the webinar to learn more!” said Kelsey Agnew, Radon Coordinator, EcoSuperior.

Radon gas is an odourless, tasteless, and invisible radioactive and naturally occurring gas that can enter your home without you knowing. It is caused by the breakdown of uranium in the soil.

It can enter your home through pipes, drains, and foundation cracks. Indoors, it can be a threat to your health when it is accumulated at high levels. Lung Cancer Canada lists radon as the leading cause of cancer in non-smokers. Acting on radon can help you keep a healthy home.

“In my opinion, all buildings that are occupied should be tested for the presence of radon. It is a simple inexpensive test procedure,” said Ralph St. Jarre, Radon Safe Northwest Ltd. “High levels can be mitigated very quickly by professionals.”

This November, EcoSuperior is hosting a free webinar for community members in Thunder Bay to help increase awareness on November 15th. Residents in Nipigon and Red Rock can attend a webinar at their local libraries on November 22nd. Real Estate Professionals can also register for a free professional webinar on November 16th to increase their knowledge to support their clients. To register for a free webinar, visit https://ecosuperior.eventbrite.com