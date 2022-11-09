THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a Toronto man, and a Thunder Bay woman, in connection with a September homicide that occurred on the city’s north side.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were originally dispatched to the 100 block of Cumberland Street South at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 following reports of an injured male.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS and firefighters with the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

Police learned a male victim had sustained injuries consistent with a serious assault. The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment, but later succumbed to those injuries.

The victim was later identified as Shawn Mark NEWSOME, 28, of Ajax, Ont.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Unit became involved in the continued investigation. As a result of their investigative efforts, and with support from members of the Toronto Police Service, a suspect was identified.

The male suspect was located and arrested, with assistance from members of the TBPS Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) and Emergency Task Units, in the early evening hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8. He was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Isaac TALBOT-HALL, 27, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Second-Degree Murder

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

A female suspect was also arrested and charged in connection with this investigation.

Qualynn Janelle LOON, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Accessory After the Fact to Murder

• Failure to Comply with a Release Order

She also appeared in bail court on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.