Thunder Bay – WEATHER – We are almost halfway through April. Today from the long range forecast should be the last day of constant rain.

According to Environment Canada by Thursday clear skies will emerge again, and we can all wonder at what that large shining ball of sunshine is again.



Remember as always, be kind to each other out there, and remember, “You’re Beautiful”!

There are no further rain or snow advisories in effect across the region.

There is however a fog advisory for the Marathon Schreiber areas.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog patches are expected to persist tonight. Travel along Highway 17 may be hazardous at times as a result.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is a cool -1 in Thunder Bay to start the morning. Skies are cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High +5. Wind chill -7 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low zero.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is -2 on the way to a high of +1 in Sioux Lookout this morning. Periods of snow will be ending by afternoon then cloudy conditions. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Snowfall amounts of up to two centimetres are possible. Winds will be from the northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Tonight will see it becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be northeast 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Marten Falls Weather

For our friends in Marten Falls, it is -1 to start your morning. There will be periods of light snow which will be ending later this morning then cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of light snow. There is a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of light snow this evening and after midnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 17 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is -2 headed to a high of +2 in Kenora. Cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries are forecast for this morning and early this afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will start with cloudy skies. It will become partly cloudy near midnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.