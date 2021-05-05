Thunder Bay – LIVING – Today marks the official launch of the City of Thunder Bay’s Spring Up to Clean Up campaign! The City of Thunder Bay has funded this community-wide litter clean up in partnership with EcoSuperior since 1996. We would like to thank our 2021 corporate sponsors, Impala Canada, and Ontario Power Generation, for their generous support of this beloved community campaign! Over the years, this program has continued to grow, with over 10,000 participants annually, working to beautify 200+ areas across our City!

This Spring marks the 25th anniversary of the Spring Up to Clean Up campaign! As the success of the program continues, we are always welcoming new partners, participants, and sponsors. This year may look a little different still as we cannot participate in large group clean ups, however we hope to see the community get out to clean up with their household bubbles and make our City more clean, green, and beautiful!

There are lots of ways for everyone to get involved safely! For example: