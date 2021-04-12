Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police have arrested a Thunder Bay man following an incident involving a replica firearm on Friday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Dollarama at 425 Edward Street North just after 11 am on Friday, April 9, 20-21 following a reported weapons call.

Dispatched officers learned a male suspect had entered the store, drew a gun at staff and made threats before fleeing on foot.

When officers arrived in the area they quickly located a male matching the provided description. The suspect was found to be in possession of stolen store merchandise.

Police arrested the suspect without further incident and transported him to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Officers later located and seized a replica firearm suspected to have been used during the incident.

Joey Henry WESLEY, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assault With a Weapon x 2

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm x 2

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Theft Under $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with a Judicial Release

He appeared in bail court on Saturday, April 10, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.