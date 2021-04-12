Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – Ontario has reporting 4,401 new COVID-19 cases, and 15 more deaths on Monday.

There were 47,929 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, down from the over 56,000 completed a day ago.

Ontario has a test positivity rate of 9.5 per cent, up from 7.7 a day ago and 7.8 last week.

This represents the second highest positivity rate Ontario has reported since the start of the pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to be talking about the third wave of coronavirus in Ontario on Monday afternoon at his press briefing.

There are 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 772 new cases in Peel, 564 new cases in York Region, 339 in Ottawa and 224 new cases in Durham.