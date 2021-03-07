Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Look forward to a warming trend across much of Western Ontario for Sunday. Can you believe one week of March is already upon us? The days are getting longer and the chase to spring is going strong.



Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Sunny skies will be the call for Sunday with a high of +2 expected in Thunder Bay after an overnight low of -18. The wind chill will be -25 in the morning. Wind will becoming southeast 20 km/h in the morning.

For Sunday night, expect cloudy skies in the evening with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The overnight low will be -3. The wind chill will make it feel like -7 overnight.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

Geraldton will see mainly sunny skies on Sunday. Winds will become south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. Sunday will see a daytime high of +1 after an overnight low of -23. The wind chill will be -31 in the morning.

Sunday night will see increasing cloudiness. The forecast is calling for periods of light snow mixed with freezing drizzle beginning late in the evening. Winds will be south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight will be -3. Wind chill near -9.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

Washaho will see mainly sunny skies on Sunday. The high will be -4 after an overnight temperature rises from -20 to -15 to start the morning. Winds will be from the south 30 km/h gusting to 50. The wind chill is -26 this morning and -12 in the afternoon.

Cloud will roll in Sunday evening, there will be periods of snow beginning early in the evening and ending overnight. There is also the risk of freezing drizzle late in the evening and overnight. Snowfall amounts of up to two centimetres are possible. Winds will be south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. The temperature will rise to -1 by morning. Wind chill -12 in the evening and -6 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It will be a spring-like day in Kenora on Sunday. The high will be +10, starting from an overnight low of -3. If you want to enjoy the sunshine, get out this morning as there will be increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Winds will be south 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon then becoming light late in the afternoon. High 10.

Those clouds are going to mean a 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the evening then light overnight. Low -2. Drive to the conditions.