Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Western and Northern Ontario there are no weather alerts or warnings. For those travelling, there remains a Snow Squall Warning in effect for Wawa to Pukaskwa Park.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning at -34.3 ° C or -29.7 ° F is Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snow squalls continue today.

Snow squalls have developed between Wawa and White River south of Highway 17 and will move into the town of Wawa later this morning. The snow squalls will drift into the Agawa region this afternoon.

Travel along Highway 17 between Wawa and Agawa Bay may become hazardous due to heavy snow and poor visibility. Accumulations up to 10 cm are possible.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is -20° C this morning in Thunder Bay with the wind chill making it feel more like -25° C . The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. The daytime high for Friday will be -6° C . The wind chill will be at -10° C this afternoon.

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 40 percent chance of snow flurries early this evening, before skies clear. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The low overnight will be -23° C . The wind chill -13° C this evening and -30° C overnight. Bundle up.

Greenstone – Geraldton Weather Outlook

It is -16° C in Geraldton this morning. The forecast is calling for a few flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of more snow flurries. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. -6° C will be the daytime high. The wind chill will be -11° C this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -22° C . Wind chill -20° C this evening.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is -30° C this morning in Sachigo Lake. The wind chill makes it feel more like -37° C . The daytime high -12° C . Wind chill -38° C this morning and -18 this afternoon. Winds will become southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon.

Tonight will see skies clear. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -22° C . Wind chill -21° C this evening and -31° C overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is -22° C with a wind chill of -26° C this morning in Kenora. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of snow flurries. Winds up to 15 km/h. High -10° C . Wind chill -28° C this morning and -15° C this afternoon.