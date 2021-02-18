Thunder Bay – Crews, including Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are on site in the Bay and Algoma District in the city due to a gas leak.

On arrival it was discovered that a gas meter had been knocked off a vacant building in the area by a construction crew working nearby.

The area was sealed off by TBFR to pedestrians and traffic and nearby building were evacuated and checked for gas build up. No gas was detected in any buildings in the immediate area.

The area sealed off was Algoma St. Bay St. and Secord St. extending back to the Italian hall on both Secord and Algoma.

Enbridge gas arrived on seen and also monitored the area for any dangers. The situation was brought under control by Enbridge when the managed to seal the pipe after a short time.

Street were opened once the situation was deemed safe and that there was no more danger to the public.