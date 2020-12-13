Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 2243hrs (10:43pm) on Saturday night, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a 911 call to a report of a house on fire on Almira Avenue.

Platoon Chief John Kaplanis says that fire crews arrived on the scene to find significant smoke coming from the back side of a single story house.

Fire crews located a male occupant outside the home. The male occupant had been inside the home during the time of the fire but had self-evacuated the residence. Fire fighters provided first-aid care to the male fire victim while additional fire personnel began an interior search and fire attack.

TBFR Incident Command ordered a second alarm bringing fire crews from other stations throughout the city to respond to this semi-rural location.

Despite a slightly longer response time for additional crews, the first arriving crew on scene from Station 7 (located on 20th Side Road) was able to quickly knock down the fire, allowing next arriving crews to assist with rapid fire control. The fire was therefore contained mostly to a kitchen area with some extension into the attic space. A pet cat was rescued from the home. The home did sustain significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The lone male occupant was transferred to a Superior EMS unit when they arrived on scene, he was then further assessed and taken to hospital. The full extent of his injuries were unknown at the time. Firefighters remained on scene working for several hours to completely extinguish spot fires in the attic and clear the home of smoke.

There were no fire-fighter injuries as a result of this fire. The scene is being held until TBFR can complete their investigation into the cause of the incident.

A total of 6 Pumpers, 1 aerial ladder truck and a Command unit responded to the scene.