OTTAWA – The food recall warning issued on October 31, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Isagenix International LLC is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean products from the marketplace due to over-fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar –
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602471 (box)
380602470 (bar)
|
All Best By dates up
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Bar –
|
65 g (x10 bars)
|
380602469 (box)
380602468 (bar)
|
All Best By dates up
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
854 g
|
380331367
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
61 g (x14 packets)
|
380331380 (box)
380331381 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
|
854 g
|
380101266
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
Birthday Cake Flavour
|
61 g (x14 packets)
|
380101937 (box)
380101938 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
826 g
|
380100766
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
826 g
|
380100768
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
840 g
|
380331371
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
60 g (x14 packets)
|
380331417 (box)
380331416 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
840 g
|
380331368
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
60 g (x14 packets)
|
380331385 (box)
380331386 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
854 g
|
380100453
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
854 g
|
380100767
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Shake –
|
840 g
|
380100449
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Kosher Isalean Shake –
|
854 g
|
380331360
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
952 g
|
380100432
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
68 g (x14 packets)
|
380100208 (box)
380100207 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
952 g
|
380100433
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
68 (x 14 packets)
|
380341414 (box)
380341413 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
952 g
|
380100434
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
68 g (x 14 packets)
|
380341412 (box)
380341411 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
966 g
|
380100435
|
All EXP or Best By
|
Isagenix
|
Isalean Pro Shake –
|
69 g (x14 packets)
|
380341399 (box)
380341398 (packet)
|
All EXP or Best By
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.