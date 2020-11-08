OTTAWA – The food recall warning issued on October 31, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Isagenix International LLC is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean products from the marketplace due to over-fortification of vitamins. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Isagenix Isalean Bar –

Chocolate Cream Crisp 65 g (x10 bars) 380602471 (box) 380602470 (bar) All Best By dates up

to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Bar –

Chocolate Peanut Crunch 65 g (x10 bars) 380602469 (box) 380602468 (bar) All Best By dates up

to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Creamy Dutch Chocolate 854 g 380331367 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Creamy Dutch Chocolate 61 g (x14 packets) 380331380 (box) 380331381 (packet) All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Birthday Cake Flavour 854 g 380101266 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake – Birthday Cake Flavour 61 g (x14 packets) 380101937 (box) 380101938 (packet) All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Chocolate Mint 826 g 380100766 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Peach Mango 826 g 380100768 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Strawberry Cream 840 g 380331371 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Strawberry Cream 60 g (x14 packets) 380331417 (box) 380331416 (packet) All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Creamy French Vanilla 840 g 380331368 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Creamy French Vanilla 60 g (x14 packets) 380331385 (box) 380331386 (packet) All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Cookies and Cream 854 g 380100453 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Mocha 854 g 380100767 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Shake –

Salted Caramel 840 g 380100449 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Kosher Isalean Shake –

Natural Creamy Vanilla 854 g 380331360 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake –

Strawberry Cream Flavour 952 g 380100432 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake –

Strawberry Cream Flavour 68 g (x14 packets) 380100208 (box) 380100207 (packet) All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake –

French Vanilla 952 g 380100433 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake –

French Vanilla 68 (x 14 packets) 380341414 (box) 380341413 (packet) All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake –

Natural Vanilla 952 g 380100434 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake –

Natural Vanilla 68 g (x 14 packets) 380341412 (box) 380341411 (packet) All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake –

Natural Chocolate 966 g 380100435 All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023 Isagenix Isalean Pro Shake –

Natural Chocolate 69 g (x14 packets) 380341399 (box) 380341398 (packet) All EXP or Best By

dates up to and including OC/2023

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.