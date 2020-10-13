Canada has been fortunate to spawn some of the most exciting talents in the esports sphere. Esports has not only become a very popular avenue for bettors, but it is also very lucrative for the players, who can pocket big sums of money if they win tournaments.

As far as streaming goes, Twitch is the most popular platform if you choose to follow all the latest Dota 2 or Call of Duty action. Here, we will run through some of the highest-earning Canadian esports stars and what makes them stand out.

Artour Babaev ($2.3m)

Known to many on the circuit as ‘Arteezy’, Artour Babaev, who hails from Vancouver has been a prolific winner at Dota 2. After beginning his Dota 2 career in 2012, Babaev rose through the ranks quickly and he made an immediate impression.

To date, he has amassed more than $2m in prize money, and he is one of the most feared players on tour. He has been very successful in the Tier 1-style tournaments and, at the age of 24, his best years are ahead of him.

Kurtis Ling

Trailing just behind Babaev in the earnings stakes is Kurtis Ling. Commonly referred to as Aui_2000, Ling – who is also from Vancouver – is an expert at Dota 2. 2020 has so far been his most successful year as a pro as he has collected more than $20,000 in prize money.

Ling is renowned for his strong range of mechanical skills, and he made a name for himself with innovative item builds, such as Maelstrom on Lone Druid. Intriguingly, Ling is the first and only Canadian player to win The International.

Williams Aubin ($1.6m)

Specialising in Fortnite, Aubin has been a model of consistency. In 2019, he won four times, and he is usually a top-four finisher. In 47 tournaments, he has managed to accrue more than $1m, and he continues to go from strength to strength.

‘Zayt’, as he has been dubbed by his peers, is only 19 years old and is rather indifferent about the way that his nickname is pronounced. Nevertheless, he is one to keep an eye out for in the future.

Jacky Mao ($977,000)

Just falling short of the $1m winnings mark is Jacky Mao. Known as ‘EternaLEnVy’, Mao previously played for Cloud 9 and he is a professional Dota 2 player. He did play mid-solo for DWi (Deal With It), and he was ranked number two on the ladder for a few months in Heroes of Newerth.

Mao’s statistics make for impressive reading, and with No Tidehunter, he has a 60% win rate, claiming victory in 49 of the 81 matches he contested. He has excelled across the world in esports tournaments, and he claimed the Shanghai Major in 2016 as well as the Nanyang Dota 2 Championships in 2015.

