Canada is emerging as a significant player in the Esports Tournaments industry. Surprisingly, the very high stakes involved in this industry are drawing investments from professional sports organizations and celebrities. The esports resurgence is in full swing, with tournaments pulling in tens of millions of fans. It is the same setting and hype we experience with events like the Superbowl. Large sponsorships and multinational corporations invest money, time, and product in the industry.

Canadian Collegiate Esports League

A group of twelve universities have come together and launched the Canadian Collegiate Esports League (CCEL.) The CCEL is a unified group for Canadian collegiate esports.

The organization’s goal is to offer scholarships and esports opportunities and provide competition to college students in Canada.

The twelve universities that are participating in the group include:

University of Victoria

University of Regina

Lethbridge College

University of Lethbridge

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

University of Winnipeg

Simon Fraser University

York University

University of Manitoba

McGill University

University of Windsor

MacEwan University.

Growing the Esports ecosystems

Canada expects to develop an international hub for college students in esports. The hub will be a place where students can build their esports skills and hope to go to the pros. As Canada grows its esports ecosystem base in the area, it will also have a big hand in developing a new generation of Canadian esports athletes.

Their dedication to the students and sport has no limits. They will host and hold events for individuals at every skill level. There are opportunities to embrace beginners to titleholders. For more information, rules, and events, click here.

Understanding the Ecosystem of esports

Obviously, the monetary value of esports is extreme, and no one knows where it will balance. But, in order for Canada to monopolize on the opportunities and to continue the growth of the ecosystem, some fundamental knowledge must be considered. Here are some of the basics according to Voice.Mtkgagcy.ca.

The esports industry has surpassed the film and music sector’s gross annual revenue by a great deal in the past two decades. Professional egamers participate in esports tournaments, with some of the highest prize pools, just like professional athletes. Like any other sport, esports is fan-driven. Attracting and accommodating the fan is critical to the growth of the industry. Providing viewing methods of esports tournaments is essential. Decoding research study reveals the games’ habits, likes, and dislikes. Research is done to determine the effect that the sponsors egaming Enthusiasts are 98% more likely to play a video game every day than an average Canadian citizen egaming Enthusiasts are 32% more likely to stream TV programs on-demand egaming Enthusiasts are 39% more likely to use the Internet to escape from reality than the average Canadian. Most esports events are viewed online. However, Esporting tournaments continually sell out huge stadiums around the world. This is a challenge for sponsors. In order to reach (and sell to) fans, they must set up major substations throughout the stadiums. Apparel manufacturers already produce lines of clothing and gear with esports teams featured. It is expected esports will soon have the same clothing, shoes, sporting goods, and merchandise as other pro sports teams have. This will substantially grow the ecosystem. Giant corporations are competing for a chance to brand esports stars in their apparel lines. Primary financial considerations are made to provide training for esports players. While most Canadians do not (yet) consider egaming an actual sport, and few believe training is needed or profitable, you can expect significant training locations to be designed and teams being paid well to attend their training. Of course, they will not earn what we pay an NBA player to train. They will be paid and in high demand as they master their skills.

Conclusion

The concept may seem strange to us, but the adults in the universities, preparing to step into our shoes, see esports as the future. They know there are countless ways to make a good living in the esports industry. They know there are new roads to riches laid out before them. You can look at esports as a game or look at it as a career choice. Everyone will not go down in history with a title in this industry. But there are scores of people who will owe their livelihood to this arena. If universities recognize this sport as a life advantage, and if major sponsors see esports as their next “big thing,” that should tell us something. The universities and commerce are willing to invest in our young adults. The very least we can do is support them. Even if they find esports is not for them, they will exit the program with highly marketable skills. Isn’t that why they went to University in the first place? If esports is a way to grow socially and recover economically, I say it is a winning proposition.