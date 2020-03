FORT SEVERN / WASHAHO CREE NATION – Fort Severn / Washaho Cree Nation has just declared a state of emergency over issues with the water in the community.

Right now people are telling NetNewsLedger that there are issues at the community’s water treatment plant.

Ontario Indigenous Services Minister Greg Rickford is aware of the situation and is working to get in contact with the Fort Severn Chief.

This is a breaking // developing story and NetNewsLedger will keep you up-to-date.