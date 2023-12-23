Wasaho Cree Nation Weather Report – Saturday, December 23

WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Residents in Wasaho Cree Nation wake up to a cold -2°C morning.

Today: The day will be cloudy, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted to reach zero degrees, but a morning wind chill of -8°C suggests a need for warm clothing.

Tonight: Cloudiness continues, with the wind shifting to the southwest at 20 km/h later in the evening. The temperature will remain steady near zero.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Dress warmly, especially in the morning. A wind-resistant jacket will be useful as the wind picks up in the evening.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Expect a cloudy Christmas Eve, with snow beginning in the afternoon and a risk of freezing drizzle. Local snowfall could reach 2 cm. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h later in the afternoon, and the temperature will drop sharply to -9°C, with a wind chill of -14°C.

Night: The evening will bring cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries and windy conditions. Prepare for a very low temperature of -18°C.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

A sunny but extremely cold Christmas Day is expected, with a high of only -16°C.

Night: Clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures dipping further to -17°C. A frigid but peaceful Christmas night.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that such rapid temperature drops, as forecasted for Wasaho Cree Nation, are not uncommon in northern regions during winter, especially when a cold front moves through?