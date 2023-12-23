Kenora Weather Report – Saturday, December 23

Kenora – WEATHER – A good morning to Kenora residents as the temperature sits at 0°C.

Today: The day begins cloudy with fog patches that will dissipate as the morning progresses. A high of 6°C is expected, making for a relatively warm day.

Tonight: Cloudiness will continue, with temperatures holding steady near a mild +5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A lighter jacket may be sufficient for today’s warmer weather. However, keep an umbrella handy for the evening.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

A significant weather shift is expected on Christmas Eve. The day will start with periods of rain, changing to snow late in the morning, accompanied by a risk of freezing rain. Expect local snowfall around 2 cm, with temperatures falling to -1°C in the afternoon.

Night: The skies will clear, leading to a low of -13°C. A cold and crisp Christmas Eve night.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

Christmas Day will be sunny, with a high of -4°C. A bright but cold day for holiday celebrations.

Night: Expect clear skies with a low of -11°C. A perfect setting for a peaceful Christmas night.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that the shift from rain to snow, as forecasted for Kenora, often occurs when a cold front moves through, rapidly dropping the temperature?