Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Report – Saturday, December 23

Dryden and Vermilion Bay – WEATHER – Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden start their day at 0°C, with a cloudy forecast ahead.

Today: The day will be cloudy, with fog patches expected to dissipate in the morning. A high of +5°C is forecasted, making for a relatively warm winter day.

Tonight: The cloudy conditions continue, accompanied by a 40% chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will remain steady near +5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat is recommended for the morning fog, and an umbrella may be needed for the evening showers.

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Christmas Eve will bring periods of rain, changing to snow in the afternoon. There is a risk of freezing rain late in the morning and early in the afternoon. The temperature will drop to zero degrees in the afternoon, indicating a significant weather shift.

Night: Expect cloudy periods with a notable drop in temperature to a low of -13°C. A cold and clear Christmas Eve night.

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

A sunny Christmas Day is forecasted, with a high of -6°C. It will be a bright but significantly colder day for holiday celebrations.

Night: Clear skies continue into the night, with a low of -12°C. A perfect setting for a peaceful Christmas night.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that the transition from rain to snow, as expected in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, is typical in regions where temperatures hover around the freezing mark?