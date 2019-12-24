OTTAWA – Christmas is almost here. One of the key steps in Santa Claus’s annual flight to deliver toys is ensuring that his sleigh is ready. “I am delighted to clear Santa for flight in Canadian airspace to take to the skies safely this Christmas Eve. I want to remind Santa and all Canadians to drive safely in our Canadian winter conditions. I wish everyone safe and happy travels this holiday season,” states Minister Garneau.

Transport Canada is happy to announce that Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, has cleared Santa Claus for take-off as he prepares for this year’s round-the-world flight to deliver presents to millions of children. Once again, Transport Canada officials have inspected Santa’s sleigh and validated his pilot’s license before he takes off on Christmas Eve.

Officials inspected the sleigh navigation and safety systems, harnesses, landing gear, onboard navigation equipment and, of course, Rudolph’s nose. Santa was reminded of the importance of being well-rested before flying, and to do detailed pre-flight checks that include looking for ice buildup on the sleigh and reindeer, and reminded not to be distracted by eating too many Christmas cookies. Now that Santa has passed his medical and flight tests, he is once again ready to take to the skies.