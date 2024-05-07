WINNIPEG – WEATHER – This morning, Winnipeg holds the title as Canada’s “Hot Spot,” with a warm start at 14.5°C under mostly cloudy skies. This comprehensive weather report from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport will guide residents through the current conditions and provide a detailed forecast for the next few days.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is 14.5°C. Atmospheric pressure is at 99.7 kPa and falling, indicating a shift in weather patterns may be imminent. Humidity is relatively low at 50%, with a dew point of 4.1°C. The wind is brisk, blowing from the east-southeast at 35 km/h, gusting up to 45 km/h, while visibility remains clear at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Today, Winnipeg will experience a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, becoming cloudy around noon with a few showers expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and increasing to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h later in the morning. The temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 17°C with a UV index of 6, which is high—sun protection is recommended.

Tonight, showers will end in the evening, leading to cloudy conditions. The wind will continue from the east at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, but will diminish to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h later in the evening. The low temperature will be around 11°C.

On Wednesday, May 8, the day will begin with cloudy skies that will clear in the morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will warm up significantly, reaching a high of 23°C. The UV index will again be high at 6. The night will be clear with a low of 6°C.

Thursday, May 9, promises sunny skies throughout the day with a high again at 23°C. The night will be clear with a low temperature of 10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With the day starting warm and getting windier and cooler, layering is essential. A light, breathable layer under a wind-resistant jacket should suffice. With the high UV index during the day, a hat and sunscreen are advisable, even on cloudy days.

Weather Trivia:

Winnipeg is colloquially known as “Winterpeg” due to its long, cold winters, but spring can also bring a mix of rapidly changing weather conditions, showcasing Manitoba’s dynamic climate.