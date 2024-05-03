WABASEEMOONG FIRST NATION, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS), has laid a murder charge related to a homicide in Wabaseemoong First Nation.

On May 2, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the T3PS and Emergency Medical Services responded to an incident at a residence where one individual was pronounced deceased.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old of Wabaseemoong First Nation has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

The investigation by the T3PS, OPP Forensic Identification Services, Regional Support Team, Major Crime Investigative Team, and Provincial Liaison Team is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no threat to public safety at this time. Members of the public can expect to see a large police in the area as a result of the investigation.