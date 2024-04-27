Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay starts the day with chilly temperatures and light rain, facing a weekend forecast that includes the risk of thunderstorms and fluctuating temperatures. The local community should stay prepared for variable weather conditions that could impact outdoor activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, it is a cold and wet morning with a temperature of 4.1°C. Light rain is falling, humidity is at 98%, and east-northeast winds are gusting from 17 to 27 km/h, with visibility reduced to 4 km. The pressure is currently falling at 100.5 kPa, suggesting ongoing unsettled weather.

Expected Conditions

The day will continue with periods of rain and a chance of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will be strong from the east at 30 km/h but are expected to lighten by early afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of only 8°C with a low UV index of 2.

Tonight, rain will taper off, but it will remain cloudy. The wind will shift to the north, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will drop significantly, reaching a low of minus 3°C, with a wind chill making it feel as cold as minus 7.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, turning cloudy by late morning. Winds will pick up again from the east at 30 km/h. The high will be a cool 7°C, with morning wind chills dipping to minus 8. Despite the cold, the UV index will rise to 6, indicating a higher intensity of ultraviolet radiation when the sun is out.

Rain will return by Sunday night, with a low around plus 3°C.

Monday’s weather will consist mostly of showers with a milder high of 10°C. Nighttime conditions will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the cold and wet conditions, residents should wear waterproof and warm clothing, including layers that can be adjusted as temperatures vary. Hats and gloves are advisable, especially in the mornings and evenings to handle the chill factor effectively.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s weather can often be unpredictable in spring, with sudden shifts from sun to snow not uncommon due to its northern location and the influence of Lake Superior.